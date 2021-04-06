Bhutto’s death anniversary observed in Sharjah

DUBAI: The 42nd death anniversary of PPP founder and chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

To mark the death anniversary, the workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), UAE, organised a small gathering at a local hotel, where the PPP leaders paid tributes to ZA Bhutto’s matchless services. The President PPP, UAE, Sardar Javed Yaqoub, paid rich homage to the 9th prime minister of Pakistan for his life-long struggle for stability, integrity and democracy in Pakistan. Talking to The News, he said that Bhutto gave voice, respect and power to the oppressed.

PPP leader Khadim Shaheen lauded the sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for democracy. He expressed the hope that the PPP would form the next government in Pakistan after fair and transparent elections. Sajjad Ali Shah said the party was united under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and with the vision of Asif Ali Zardari. An old companion of Benazir Bhutto in the United Arab Emirates, Rashid Chughtai, said ZA Bhutto gave his life for the liberation of his people from tyranny and oppression. He termed “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari” as the leader of young generation of Pakistan. The People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) leader, Farooq Baniya, who would participate in upcoming elections of Azad Jummu Kashmir Assembly, said the PPP is the guarantee of prosperity and development.

The PPP women wing senior leader Zahida Malik said Bhutto lived and died for his people and will be remembered forever. Another women wing leader Farzana Awan recited verses from the Holy Quran and prayed for all the martyrs, specially those who sacrificed their lives for democracy in the country.