Maryam’s health deteriorates, undergoes COVID-19 test again: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s health has deteriorated once again.

Party sources said she had undergone corona test again as she was having severe sore throat. The family doctors treating Maryam had recommended her a corona test. She underwent COVID-19 test again and the report was awaited.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar told the media on Monday that Maryam Nawaz was undergoing treatment and after recovery she would start taking part in political activities.

He said that Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to avoid bye-elections on the pretext of corona. He alleged that the PTI had asked the Health Department to suspend Daska elections on the pretext of corona. “We are peaceful people, but this time we will not allow the PTI to bully our workers,” he added. Ataullah Tarar: “Daska is the stronghold of the PML-N and the party candidate would win that seat.”

To a question, he said that Jahangir Tareen got his bail and he might become a ‘hostile witness’ against Imran Khan now. Tarar alleged that the prime minister was responsible for exporting sugar and demanded the FIA to include his name in the sugar scandal as the co-accused.

He said the PPP had not taken the PDM into confidence on the issue of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. He said the PML-N had decided to give the by-election ticket in PP-84 Khushab constituency to the son of the late Waris Kallu. He said the decision was taken in party’s parliamentary board meeting, chaired by Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar would go to jail whenever transparent investigation into the sugar scandal would be held. He alleged that the FIA officials called Sharif Group’s industry officers and tortured them.