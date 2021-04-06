Citizens above 80 to get COVID shots at home in Punjab, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior citizens aged above 80 in Punjab and Islamabad will be vaccinated at their homes, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday.

Speaking to Geo News, Asad Umar revealed that the NCOC took the decision in a meeting today. “We have urged other provinces to vaccinate senior citizens at their homes too,” he said, adding that provinces can take up the matter according to their own convenience.

Umar said the move to vaccinate senior citizens at home will begin in the next two days. The government has decided to take the initiative since it is quite difficult for old people to stand in long queues to get vaccinated, especially since summers have also begun. Last month, the government opened up registration for the coronavirus vaccination for peopled aged 50 years and above. Pakistan was previously vaccinating the country’s healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only.

Earlier, Umar had said that people aged 50 and above can sign up to get vaccinated for coronavirus starting in April. “Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination will be opened on March 30th,” the minister had announced in a tweet.

Umar had encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun. Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.

In March, the country imported the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and provided it to the private sector, which in turn started selling them to local hospitals where the coronavirus vaccine is administered to people for a fee.