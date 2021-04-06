Ready to shake hands with Opp: People to get relief in Ramazan, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called upon his spokespersons to highlight the government’s achievements, stressing that the government’s performance would be visible to the masses in the days to come.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the party’s spokespersons here, reports Geo News. Imran spoke to the spokespersons on several matters and directed them to promote the government’s works.

The premier said the government was taking “serious” steps to curb inflation, as he vowed the regime would not let the “satta” (gambling) mafia thrive in the country. Special Assistant on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar also briefed the premier on the government’s legislation on basic commodities, while Finance Minister Hammad Azhar spoke about the economic situation.

“We have fixed the price of sugar,” the prime minister said, as he told the members of the meeting that the government was legislating on stabilising the prices of basic commodities. He directed the chief secretaries to keep an eye on the sugar price. “The government will take an indiscriminate action against the people involved in artificially hiking prices,” Imran vowed.

The prime minister said he will not show his performance to the nation. Imran said he was ready to shake hands with the opposition but there would be no compromise on corruption and those responsible for looting the nation would be taken to the task. He tasked the party leaders and spokespersons with keeping an eye on inflation.

Following the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid talked to the media and said the prime minister had directed the government officials to provide relief to the people during the Holy month of Ramadan.

“The prices of basic food items would be available at lower rates,” the interior minister said, adding that the premier had also directed availability of flour, sugar and other food commodities at cheaper rates during the Holy month. On the political front, Rashid said the prime minister had asked the government representatives to avoid fearing the opposition. “The opposition poses no threat to the government,” he said.

Mumtaz Alvi adds: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the development of IT sector.

Imran was informed that the IT sector currently had the potential to generate $5 billion in the foreign exchange, but the foreign exchange generated due to unorganized sector and lack of facilities was far below capacity. The meeting was attended by the IT expert Masood Jabbar, Chairman PTA Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman Special Technology Zone Authority Amir Hashmi, and CEO NITB Syed Shabahat Ali Shah. The meeting considered various short, medium and long-term measures for the development of IT sector.

Imran said IT sector was of key importance in harnessing the potential of the youth and there was immense potential for it in the country.

“COVID-19 has created countless opportunities for the IT-educated youth to work from home where various challenges have arisen. The government is taking steps on a priority basis to regulate IT experts, especially freelancers,” he noted.

Highlighting the importance of setting up Special Technology Zones in the country, the prime minister said establishment of STZs would play a key role in the development of the IT sector. He directed that a short, medium and long-term strategy based on timelines for the development of the IT sector be finalized so that it could be implemented immediately.

Meanwhile, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi met PM Imran Khan and briefed him on Korangi Fish Harbor upgraded with Japanese grant. Speaker Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani, Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon from Abbottabad also called on prime minister. The meeting discussed issues related to progress on development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force were discussed. Separately, Minister for Interior Sh. Rashid Ahmad also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.