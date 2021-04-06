close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 6, 2021

FIA summons PML-N activist on harassing, blackmailing people

National

 
April 6, 2021

LAHORE: Cyber Crime Cell of the FIA has summoned a PML-N activist on the charges of harassing and blackmailing people through Whatsapp. Tahir Mughal, who received the notice, said he was directed to appear at FIA’s Rawalpindi police station on April 7, 2021. He said in the notice he was accused of harassing and blackmailing people through Whatsapp.

Latest News

More From Pakistan