FIA summons PML-N activist on harassing, blackmailing people

LAHORE: Cyber Crime Cell of the FIA has summoned a PML-N activist on the charges of harassing and blackmailing people through Whatsapp. Tahir Mughal, who received the notice, said he was directed to appear at FIA’s Rawalpindi police station on April 7, 2021. He said in the notice he was accused of harassing and blackmailing people through Whatsapp.