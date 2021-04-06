Four killed, several injured in two different accidents

SUKKUR: Five people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured in two different road accidents near Sehwan in Jamshoro and Khairpur.

Reports said a speeding truck hit a car at the Jhaghara Road, Sehwan, in district Jamshoro, while trying to overtake the vehicle that resulted on the spot deaths of four passengers of a family.

The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital in Sehwan for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Azan, Aiza, Masood Chandio and Saindad. The police said the truck driver managed to escape from the scene, leaving the truck abandoned on the spot.

In another accident of similar nature, two motorcycles collided on the Gambat-Ranipur National Highway in Khairpur that killed Nisar Phul, while Tanweer, Ashiq Tunio and Gumshad were injured. The police shifted the body and injured to the GIMS in Khairpur for medico-legal formalities.