Cases against SOPs’ violators registered

Rawalpindi: District Administration Rawalpindi Monday registered FIRs against 100 persons including the chief guest of a programme on violation of SOPs issued by Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus. According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Mehar Ghulam Abbas along with police conducted a raid at an inauguration ceremony of a shop and arrested 20 persons for violating of SOPs.

The AC said the Rawalpindi district administration launched to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs. He said the public parks were also being inspected and fines were imposed on those who breached the SOPs.