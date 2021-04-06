PTA launches CERT portal for telecom sector

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT)/Coordination Center Portal (https://sec.pta.gov.pk) for the Pakistan Telecom Sector.

The PTA has introduced the CERT portal for its licensees in continuation to its efforts to improve security posture of the Pakistan Telecom Sector and to protect and safeguard the National Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure. This initiative will enable PTA and its licensees to share the threat intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of PTA Cyber Security regulations.

This portal has been established after close coordination and input from the telecom operators. Primarily, this portal will facilitate information sharing and exchange between PTA and telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other related information. Continual improvements in the portal will be carried out based on operational requirements.