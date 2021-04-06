Taxila lacks sewerage facilities

TAXILA: Residents of Model Town, Intezar Town, Faisal Town that are posh areas and other localities in Taxila are lacking sanitation and sewerage facilities. They condemned the negligence of the TMA sanitation department.

They accused RWMC of not taking any action for solving the problems. Muhammad Ismail, resident of Model Town and veteran social worker Rana Rasheed Ahmed Shad, resident of Intezar Town while talking to this correspondent said garbage heaps could be seen everywhere in Model Town, Faisal Town and other localities of the city which speak volumes of RWMC apathy.