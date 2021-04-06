Marriyum comes down hard on govt

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said every crisis created by the fake PTI government appears fake to the fake Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reacting to Imran Khan's latest meeting with his mouthpieces, she said the fake prime minister has ordered his spokespersons to cook up yet another fake narrative to deceive the nation. She said Imran told his team to continue lying to people that the country is progressing. But the people crushed under the avalanche of inflation and taxes can no longer buy this plethora of lies.

She said Imran Khan, a product of fake mandate, jacked up inflation to fill the deep pockets of his ‘ATMs’ and corruption mafias to continue getting his share from their corruption. "Imran trains his mouthpieces to lie more aggressively and profusely every day.