Gill jeers at PDM show-cause notice to PPP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said “we can only laugh at PDM’s show-cause notice to PPP”. Gill took to Twitter and said “You have gone serious.” The SAPM described opposition’s current situation through a gag. “Few children once waiting for the train at railway station decided to play a game. They formed a state and entitled themselves as king, minister, judge and dacoit. “Suddenly the train came and children went away leaving their game incomplete,” wrote Shahbaz Gill.