Health centre gutted in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A private health centre was gutted at Tedi bazaar when a fire erupted there at night. Ishaq, the owner of the centre, told reporters that it was not known as to what had caused the fire. He maintained that power remained suspended in Jamrud for the entire night when the fire broke out at his health centre, dismissing any chances of short-circuiting. The owner said the fire destroyed the equipment, medicine store and laboratory. He added he got a case registered with the police in Jamrud and investigations were launched into the incident.