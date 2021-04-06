Senator seeks compensation for landmine blasts victims

WANA: Senator Dost Mohammad Khan Mahsud on Monday said that he had raised in the Senate the issues being faced by the people of the former tribal areas. He said that through an adjournment motion, he had asked Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak to help clear the landmines in South Waziristan. The lawmaker added that many people had lost lives and were maimed in landmine explosions in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram tribal districts. Senator Dost Mohammad demanded the government to provide jobs and compensation to the people who were hit by the landmine explosions in the merged districts.