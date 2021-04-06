Auto-rickshaw drivers protest ban

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Auto-rickshaw Drivers Union on Monday staged demonstration to protest against the imposition of fines, arrests and harassment and ban on their movement on the roads with the Bus Rapid Transit corridor.

They gathered on the City Circular Road near Sar Aasiya Gate and chanted slogans against the government decision. Led by the union president Baz Mohammad, vice-president Syed Younis and others, the protestors asked the government to immediately open GT Road for them and take practical steps for the solution to their problems.

The speakers warned the government to withdraw the ban on their movement within one day or else they would launch a protest movement. The protesters said they would expand the protest if their demands were not accepted.