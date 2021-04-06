SOPs execution assured in Tank

TANK: District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Monday said that COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being implemented at all police stations, police lines, pickets, barracks and residential rooms to avoid corona spread.

He told media that as per the directives of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas hand sanitizers and face masks had been provided to all police officials at police stations.

Furthermore, the “No Mask, No Entry” banners have prominently been displayed at entry gates of all police stations, police pickets and outside the offices while sanitizers have been provided to facilitate people. He said all the Circle Sub-Divisional Police Officers and other police officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs in public as well as at police stations and offices.