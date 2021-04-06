Bangladesh ferry disaster death toll hits 26

NARAYANGANJ: The death toll from a ferry disaster in Bangladesh jumped to 26 on Monday after rescuers pulled the vessel out of the water and found more bodies inside, officials said Monday.The sunken ferry was extracted from the heavily polluted Shitalakshya River in the central district of Narayanganj as hundreds of onlookers and relatives of the missing watched from the shore. "We have found 21 bodies today after the ship was pulled out of the water," local official Mustain Billah told AFP. The one-and-a-half storey Sabit Al Hasan sank after it collided with a bigger cargo vessel on Sunday.