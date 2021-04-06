close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 6, 2021

Senior citizens to be vaccinated at home

Top Story

 
April 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senior citizens aged above 80 in Punjab and Islamabad will be vaccinated at their homes, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday. Speaking to Geo News, Asad Umar revealed that the NCOC took the decision in a meeting today. "We have urged other provinces to vaccinate senior citizens at their homes too," he said, adding that provinces can take up the matter according to their own convenience. Umar said the move to vaccinate senior citizens at home will begin in the next two days.

Latest News

More From Top Story