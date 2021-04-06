Senior citizens to be vaccinated at home

ISLAMABAD: Senior citizens aged above 80 in Punjab and Islamabad will be vaccinated at their homes, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday. Speaking to Geo News, Asad Umar revealed that the NCOC took the decision in a meeting today. "We have urged other provinces to vaccinate senior citizens at their homes too," he said, adding that provinces can take up the matter according to their own convenience. Umar said the move to vaccinate senior citizens at home will begin in the next two days.