PPP asks PM to quit, offers apology to nation for crises

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down, admit his failure and offer an apology to the entire nation for the multiple disasters he has inflicted on this country. The demand was made in a consultative meeting of the senior most PPP leadership, which was presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday via web from Karachi. The political issues were also discussed in the meeting attended by Opposition Leader in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Bokhari, Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Hamayun Khan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and Hassan Murtaza.

Bilawal Bhutto observed that the “puppet regime’ has turned the country into the worst state of economy, which is at a brink of collapse and bankruptcy. “This happens when you give the country into the hands of inept, untutored people,” he said while chairing of consultative meeting of the PPP.

The PPP chairman said that every passing day the PTI government was dragging down the country both economically and politically. “The situation may reach such an alarming point that no damage control could potentially work.”

The meeting condemned what it called “stubborn attitude of Prime Minister Imran Khan” at a moment of dangerous economic freefall for the country. “Defined by a tsunami of inflation, runaway debt and decreasing trade, as well as a collapsing power sector, all institutions of the country are slowly grinding to a halt,” the meeting of the PPP observed.

The PPP meeting observed that with a trade deficit more than 130 percent, there is clearly a crisis in this sector too. “Now, for every $100 exports our imports are for $230. Industries have shut down and unemployment has gone up incalculably across the country. Millions more have been dragged down to cross the poverty line. Inflation has risen steeply with no roadmap for economic recovery in sight,” the meeting observed.

The meeting also expressed concern over the reports of rising economic distress suicides, which many blame on the economic policies of the PTIMF regime. “It is shameful that the federal government, led by the PTI puppets, is perhaps the only government in the world, which has not imported the COVID-19 vaccine as the country is headed towards the worst ever third wave of the epidemic,” the PPP meeting noted. The meeting noted that the vaccine is a fundamental human right but there seems to be no respect for any social or public entitlements.

The meeting further observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a policy of sacrificing scapegoats to cover up grand thefts of sugar, wheat, petrol, medicines etc to save his own head, though he is responsible for the multiple crises of confidence the country is facing today. “Imran Khan himself approved import of sugar and cotton from India as commerce minister and then rejected the same as prime minister. It is the most shameful act on the part of any prime minister in the history,” the PPP meeting noted.