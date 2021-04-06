Russian FM arrives today

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive here today (Tuesday) on a two-day official visit for delegation-level talks. According to Russian FM the visit will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.

“The Russian Foreign Minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries”, said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit. Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Russian FM on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

”During the talks between the two foreign ministers, the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations will be reviewed and ways discussed to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The two foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues”, added the Foreign Office. Pakistan says it enjoys friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. “Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest, including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.