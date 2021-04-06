Good governance

The split in the PDM, which, according to a majority of people, was basically pursuing its personal interests, has strengthened the PTI-led government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should now focus solely on his government’s performance and introduce people-friendly policies. If he can manage to do so, he can easily win the hearts of his supporters.

At this stage, fighting with the opposition is meaningless. The PTI has already completed more than two years. A majority of people voted for the PTI in the 2018 elections because they wanted to see change. At present, rising inflation and unemployment are the two major challenges for the incumbent government which must be dealt with immediately.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad