The year of the pandemic

In 2020, the middle class and the poor were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It seems that this year too the two classes will be severely hit by the pandemic. To contain the spread of the virus, education institutions across the world have shifted to online learning. The authorities in Pakistan have asked schools to conduct online clases. During the current difficult situation, private schools are charging high tuition fees. Many families have lost their sources of income because of the pandemic. They are unable to afford high fees. The government is requested to look into this situation and convince private school owners to provide fee concessions. These schools are free to increase fees once the situation is brought under control.

Saba Kaleem

Faisalabad