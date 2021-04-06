close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
Overflowing sewers

April 6, 2021

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to poor sewerage system in Quetta. Almost every street is flooded with dirty water. It is impossible for pedestrians and motorists to use these roads. At times, this dirty water enters people’s home and creates a lot of problems for residents.

The authorities need to realise that the unattended standing water is hazardous to health. It is unfortunate that the authorities are neglecting this serious issue. The Balochistan government is requested to fix the city’s dilapidated sewerage system immediately.

Shoaib Haleem

Quetta

