French cyclist Bouhanni fires back at racist ´jokers´ on Instagram

PARIS: Former French road race champion Nacer Bouhanni has hit back at a flurry of racist insults following his penalisation for a shoulder charge on British rider Jake Stewart. The 30-year-old sprinter took to Instagram to deliver his message after a period of media pressure following the March 28 incident at the Cholet-Pays de Loire race where Stewart broke his hand.