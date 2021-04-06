close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
French cyclist Bouhanni fires back at racist ´jokers´ on Instagram

Sports

AFP
April 6, 2021

PARIS: Former French road race champion Nacer Bouhanni has hit back at a flurry of racist insults following his penalisation for a shoulder charge on British rider Jake Stewart. The 30-year-old sprinter took to Instagram to deliver his message after a period of media pressure following the March 28 incident at the Cholet-Pays de Loire race where Stewart broke his hand.

