KRL’s Mansoor breathes his last

ISLAMABAD: Syed Mansoor Ahmed, former head of ad hoc committee of the Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA), breathed his last here Monday.

Mansoor’s untiring efforts made the KRL one of the leading sports/cricket departments. He had honour of establishing KRL cricket team and grooming the cricketers like Misbahul Haq, Azhar Ali, Shoaib Akhtar, Saeed Ajmal, Shakil Ahmed, Nadeem Abassi, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Asif, Naveed Qureshi, and Irfan Bhatti.

Dozens of KRL’s selected players went on to play for Pakistan. In fact, he turned KRL into an organisation that helped in spotting talent and then promoting them to make a name for themselves internationally.

Besides looking after the team and players’ selection as well as grooming, he also helped the KRL Ground turn into a stadium. Meanwhile, another leading cricket organiser Wasiullah Khan, president Mehran Cricket Club and former manager of ICA and ZTBL teams fell victim to Covid-19. He had also a long association with ZTBL Sports Department.

Former member of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Governing Board Shakil Shaikh condoled deaths of Mansoor and Wasiullah. “Mansoor was one of the most dedicated cricket administrators who helped many budding cricketers to go on to play for the country. It was due to his sheer interest in the game.”