13 die of COVID-19, 770 test positive from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 13 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the disease in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day from the twin cities in the last 136 days.

Earlier, on December 11 last year, the virus claimed 13 lives from the region though at that time, 414 new patients were reported from ICT and Rawalpindi combined while in the

last 24 hours, another 770 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities.

Death of another 13 patients has taken death toll from the region to 1,350 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the region has crossed the figure of 79,000 on Monday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another four patients from the federal capital died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 583 while 641 new patients have been tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 61,552 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital of which 49,378 have recovered while number of active cases from ICT was 11,591 on Monday.

On the other hand, the virus claimed nine more lives from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 767 while confirmation of 129 new cases from Rawalpindi took tally to 17,774. To date, a total of 14822 patients have recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases of the disease from the district was 2,185 on Monday.

As many as 131 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,054 on Monday.