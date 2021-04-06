Erdogan accuses former admirals of ‘political coup”

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Police have detained 10 of the former navy commanders and ordered four others to turn themselves in after they published an open letter critical of the proposed Canal Istanbul over the weekend.