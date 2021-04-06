US court sides with Google

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Monday handed Google a major win in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle, ruling that the use of the Java programming language for the Android mobile operating system was "fair use".

The 6-2 ruling had been closely watched as a key test of copyright in the digital era, and allows Google to avoid paying out billions to its technology rival. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the court opinion that even if Google used copyrightable material, "the copying here at issue nonetheless constituted a fair use. Hence, Google’s copying did not violate the copyright law."

The case drew interest across the spectrum of technology firms and creative industries, and heated debate on how much copyright protection should be afforded to bits of computer code.