Covid-19 infections hit new record in India

NEW DELHI: India’s worst-hit state ramped up its coronavirus restrictions as nationwide the daily infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Monday.

The United States is the only nation that has regularly registered so many cases in one day. Brazil recorded triple digits once in March. In India, hopes at the start of the year that the outbreak may be subsiding in the vast nation of 1.3 billion people have been dashed in recent weeks as a fresh wave pushed the national total to 12.5 million infections and 165,000 deaths.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state and home to India’s financial and entertainment capital Mumbai, recorded nearly 60,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Struggling state authorities on Sunday tightened the evening curfew to allow only people involved in essential services out of their homes from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The region of 110 million people will also see weekend lockdowns, with gatherings of over four people banned and places of worship and restaurants shut. In Mumbai over the weekend, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Akshay Kumar, became the latest celebrity to test positive.

On Monday, shooting of the religious epic "Ram Setu" that Kumar was making was halted after 45 crew members also tested positive. In the capital New Delhi, the chief minister has ruled out a new lockdown despite the surge in cases. Police say they are issuing more fines to people not wearing masks.

"The fear of Covid-19 has gone away. Most people don’t wear masks properly, including many of my passengers," auto-rickshaw driver Surjit Singh, 68, told AFP. Rajesh Mohan Bindlish, 34, a bank executive in Noida outside the capital, said that police should be stricter but that the government should avoid another lockdown.

"The economy will be hit very hard and it won’t be good for all of us. We can’t afford to disrupt our economic recovery as so many jobs depend on it," Bindlish told AFP. "The cases have risen because the people outside became too lax about the entire situation. If fines are increased and there is strictness in their implementation, things will improve," he said.

India has so far administered almost 80 million vaccine shots. Meanwhile, new coronavirus curbs, including primary school closures and travel restrictions, came into force in Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Monday, as infections surged.

Last month, authorities re-introduced anti-virus restrictions in the city of three million. These were tightened with primary schools and kindergartens closing on Monday and only essential workers such as doctors allowed to use public transport. Kiev is "very close" to the "collapse of the medical system," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Ukrayina 24 television.

"Today our hospitals are almost completely full," he said, adding that seven out of 10 cases in the capital required hospitalisation. Kiev officials said they had issued more than 430,000 travel passes for essential workers.

Police checked passengers for special passes before letting them take buses and trams, and taxi fares skyrocketed as a result of the curbs. Authorities had for months resisted tightening restrictions, fearing further strain on the struggling economy of one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Since March 20 cultural venues and large shopping centres in Kiev have been closed and restaurants limited to takeouts. In Kiev, more than 400 new cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday.

Ukraine, which is plagued by an ageing healthcare system, on Saturday reported the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic, with more than 20,000 cases. The country of 40 million has recorded over 1.7 million Covid infections and more than 34,000 deaths.

It has so far received only 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and 215,000 doses of China’s CoronaVac jab. Ukraine launched a vaccination campaign at the end of February, later than many other European countries, and more than 290,000 people have received a first dose.

In a related development, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed pubs and restaurants could reopen to serve outdoors in a week’s time, as Covid restrictions are lifted, but sounded a note of caution on international travel resuming.

Speaking at a televised press conference, Johnson said criteria for moving forward with a second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions in England had been met. From April 12, non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and outdoor hospitality will reopen in England, Johnson confirmed.

"I will be going to the pub myself and cautiously but irreversibly raising a pint of beer to my lips," joked the prime minister, who emphasised caution when he first unveiled the plans in February. "We think that these changes are fully justified by the data," Johnson added, while warning against "complacency". However the prime minister gave little information on the resumption of non-essential international travel from Britain despite massive pent-up demand for summer holidays abroad.

Johnson said he was "hopeful" but would not commit to a tentative May 17 deadline to restart trips, saying Britain should not "underestimate the difficulties that we’re seeing in some of the destination countries".