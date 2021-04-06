Injured Shadab ruled out of remaining South Africa matches

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa tour due to a toe injury that will keep him out him out of action for four weeks.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its press release said that the 22-year-old received a blow while batting during the second ODI in Johannesburg.

“X-rays conducted following the match revealed an intra articular communicated fracture though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab,” PCB added.

It must be noted that Shadab recovered frm a thigh injury before Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six in February.

The PCB did not mention if Shadab would return home or remain with the touring squad. After the third and final ODI on Wednesday (tomorrow), Pakistan are scheduled to play a four-match T20 series, starting April 10.