Women’s camp delayed after player tests positive

LAHORE: The start of the women’s emerging camp has been delayed after a player part of the group tested positive for Covid-19. All were quarantined after one of the 27 players tested positive. The players were put into isolation as part of Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has not yet given written permission to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to set up the camp at Moin Khan Cricket Academy. The Women’s Emerging Camp was scheduled to start from April 3. The second testing of the players and coaching staff will take place on Tuesday (today).