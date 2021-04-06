PU moot discusses business research

LAHORE:A two-day International Conference and Graduate Colloquium (ICGC-2021) started on Monday under the auspices of Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) with the theme of “Joining Hands for Impactful Business Research”.

Addressing the inaugural session, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar appreciated HCC for organising an online International Conference in the time of pandemic. He emphasised on the need of collaboration among business school of developed and developing countries so that impactful and applied research could be undertaken in the underdeveloped world as well. Prof Dr Jo-Ann Rolle and Prof Dr Byron Price from City University of New York, USA delivered keynote speeches and highlighted the importance of applied research especially in the uncertain situations like pandemics currently prevailing. Conference Chair and Principal HCC Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed welcomed the guest speakers from abroad and scholars for their valuable contribution to ICGC-2021. University of Baltistan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naeem Khan also addressed the opening ceremony. PhD scholars from partner universities will also present their research proposal for evaluation by the expert in the relevant fields.