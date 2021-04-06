close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 6, 2021

Rain forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday. They predicted that thunderstorm, (hailstorm at few places), was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury touched 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.2°C and minimum was 17°C.

