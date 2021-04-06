close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
April 6, 2021

APNS condoles

Lahore

April 6, 2021

LAHORE Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, has expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Chaudhry Allah Ditta Thekadar, father of Nouman Amir Chaudhry, Chief Editor, Daily Aflak, Lahore. The APNS offers condolences to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

