ETPB deposits Rs259m with national kitty

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmed has said that steps to improve the billing system had been taken and millions of rupees were deposited to national exchequer.

A sum of Rs259 million has been deposited in March 2021 which is 127 million more than the previous amount. It was further stated that 8,916 bills were received in 2021 which were 4,070 more than the previous bills.

The Board chairman appreciating the staff performance said that all measures had been taken to increase the revenue of the ETPB. Property retrieved: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has taken action against illegal occupants of property worth crores of rupees.

The ETPB retrieved the property. The Board also sealed a 5-marla house on the occasion. The occupants had illegally occupied the property. The ETPB chairman appreciated the administrative team of the Board.