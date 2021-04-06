close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 6, 2021

Moazzam Kallu PML-N candidate for PP-84

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has issued party ticket for PP-84 to Moazzam Sher Kallu, son of late MPA Waris Kallu. Party officials said that Moazzam Sher Kallu is the youngest son of Waris Kallu, who died some days back. Moazzam Sher Kallu will contest the next by-election on PML-N ticket from PP-84.

