Moazzam Kallu PML-N candidate for PP-84

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has issued party ticket for PP-84 to Moazzam Sher Kallu, son of late MPA Waris Kallu. Party officials said that Moazzam Sher Kallu is the youngest son of Waris Kallu, who died some days back. Moazzam Sher Kallu will contest the next by-election on PML-N ticket from PP-84.