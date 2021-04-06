Two godowns full of hoarded sugar sealed

LAHORE:District administration continued its crackdown on sugar hoarding and sealed two godowns here on Monday.

Officials said in a major action against sugar hoarding, AC Model Town held an intelligence-based operation in Kahna area and sealed large quantity of hoarded sugar from two warehouses.

The operation against sugar hoarding was started on the directions of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. He directed all ACs to check sugar and trace sugar hoarders in their respective jurisdictions. Mudassar Riaz said hoarders of any essential daily use commodity will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

commissioner: Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) M Usman said that administration was not only monitoring sugar availability and prices in the market but also all other commodities.

He said that sugar was available on all stores and if any shopkeeper tries to hide his store, he would be dealt with iron hand. He expressed these views during Meet the Press programme organised by Lahore Press Club here on Monday. He appealed all citizens to get administered COVID vaccine to strengthen their immune system and avert spread of the virus.

Earlier, Commissioner Lahore Division, Capt (retd) M Usman chaired a meeting to provide places to all NGOs which would distribute hygienic and clean extra food, collected from different restaurants, to the needy persons in the city.

He said under PM’s vision to provide food to all needy persons, divisional administration must provide places to all registered NGOs to store and distribute meals for such noble purpose. He said administration would also ensure proper packing and delivery with the help of these NGOs.

Upon his instruction, passengers and vehicles were checked massively regarding the complaints of overcharging fares and COVID SOPs. Ten passenger vans were impounded and Rs 25,000 overcharged fares were given back to passengers, officials said.