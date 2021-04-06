No compromise on quality of shelter homes, says Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Railway Station shelter home and talked to people present there.

Abdul Aleem Khan listened to their problems residing and present outside the shelter home. Taking note of the citizens present outside, Abdul Aleem Khan ensured their admission in his presence. The minister also visited various sections of the shelter home and questioned the administrator regarding cleanliness in bathrooms, kitchens and other places.

Speaking on the occasion, he said PM’s plan to build shelter homes is an excellent idea as he does not want to leave any citizen helpless. He said there is no compromise on the quality of these shelter homes and the administration should ensure that every citizen who comes there is provided with accommodation and food and other facilities without any discrimination.

He said that unnecessary restrictions should not be imposed on those who come to this place. It is the duty of every citizen to ensure Corona SOPs and necessary safety measures to avoid any trouble, he added. People in the shelter home thanked PM.