15 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 15 COVID-19 patients died and 2,275 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 6,587 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 233,348 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 17,994 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,930,109.