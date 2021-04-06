Sindh asks Centre to ban inter-provincial transport

KARACHI: The Sindh government has requested the centre to immediately suspend the inter-provincial public transport service in view of the alarming situation of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the federal government had not yet acted upon their request to stop the operations of inter-provincial transport.

He said thousands of people had been arriving in Karachi from the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was an alarming phenomenon with regard to the third wave of coronavirus.

He said currently, the situation of coronavirus in Sindh had been much better than in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but there had been a constant increase in the number of patients in Karachi and Hyderabad. The situation would worsen further if precautionary measures were not timely adopted, he said.