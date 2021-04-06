PM Imran Khan was asked about the increasing rape cases in Pakistan during a live session where he took phone calls from people. While answering the question, he tilted more towards victim blaming. He said that this vile issue exists primarily because of bepardagi in our society. He added that some people don’t have willpower to control their frustration.

Respected PM, we’ve seen cases where children, women wearing veil and even dead bodies were sexually abused. In our country, sexual abuse cases have been reported in mosques, schools and hospitals – in broad daylight and at night. Nothing changes anything – neither the place nor the dressing. A rapist remains a rapist wherever he goes. We’ll never move towards a better tomorrow if we don’t change our mentality.

Asad Paracha

Islamabad