Shortage of blood

The entire country is under the grip of the deadly coronavirus. Many people are choosing to stay home for as long as they can in order to protect themselves against the virus. There is no doubt that the virus has introduced us to troubling times. However, it is also unfair to completely forget about thalassemia patients who rely on blood donations. Many medical institutions and blood banks are running out of blood. This situation is life-threatening for these patients. Many donors are unable to donate blood because they don’t want to visit hospitals and other medical centres.

The government should take measures to help resolve the issue on a priority basis and should launch a campaign for blood donations to overcome this shortage.

Hafsa Noor Jatala

Sargodha