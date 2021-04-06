Covid-19 nightmare

Ever since the deadly coronavirus hit our country, the demand for oxygen cylinders has been increased. It seems that the government doesn’t know about the problems that people face during their search for a gas cylinder. Covid-19 patients require supplemental oxygen therapy at home. A majority of shop owners are selling these cylinders at extremely high prices. Even though it is wrong that profiteers are profiting off of the current tragic times, many people don’t object to paying a high amount of money for an oxygen cylinder because they want to save the lives of their loved ones. The authorities are only expected to make sure that oxygen cylinders are easily available.

Imran A Siddiqui

Rawalpindi