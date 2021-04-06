close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
AFP
April 6, 2021

Aussie couple released from house arrest in Myanmar

World

AFP
April 6, 2021

YANGON: An Australian couple was released from house arrest in Myanmar and allowed to leave the country, as protests against the military junta continued on Monday. Business consultants Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, tried to leave the country on a relief flight in late March but were barred from departing and placed under house arrest.

