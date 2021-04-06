Aussie couple released from house arrest in Myanmar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YANGON: An Australian couple was released from house arrest in Myanmar and allowed to leave the country, as protests against the military junta continued on Monday. Business consultants Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery, a dual Canadian-Australian citizen, tried to leave the country on a relief flight in late March but were barred from departing and placed under house arrest.