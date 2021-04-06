Ethiopian Airlines pilot lands at wrong Zambia airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lusaka: An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane flying into Zambia accidentally landed at an airport that is still under construction, a government official said on Monday. The plane hit the tarmac on Sunday at the uncompleted airport in Zambia’s northern Copperbelt province, which is currently served by the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport around 15 kilometres (nine miles) away.