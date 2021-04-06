Iceland volcano

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reykjavik: Iceland’s spectacular, two-week old volcanic eruption entered a new phase Monday as television pictures showed a fresh fissure had opened up and begun spitting out lava. The 200-metre (yards) long fissure, is a kilometre from the first eruption, which sits in the Geldingadalur valley, said an Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) statement.