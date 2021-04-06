Saad hits ton to help Ghouri CC record big win

KARACHI: Saad Khan scored 109 runs off only 79 balls to help Hyderabad’s Ghouri Cricket Club record a convincing 116-run victory against Tando Adam’s Student Sports in All Sindh Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament at Site Cricket Stadium in Kotri. Ghouri Cricket Club amassed 344 runs before getting all out in 44.2 overs. Student Sports were bundled out for 228 runs in 33.3 overs. Haris Khanzada picked six wickets for 55 runs.