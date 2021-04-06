Valencia back Diakhaby in racism claim, say team ‘forced’ to resume match

MADRID: Valencia rallied behind Mouctar Diakhaby on Monday with a training ground demonstration after the club said he was racially abused during Sunday´s La Liga game against Cadiz.

Valencia´s players walked off during the first half in protest but later resumed, with the club claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to return. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz´s Juan Cala before the Frenchman left the field and the fixture was stopped.

Referee David Medie wrote in his match report Diakhaby told him that Cala called him a "negro de mierda", meaning a "sh**ty black". Medie wrote the insult had "not been picked up by any of the refereeing team".

Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera said after the game that Cala insisted he had not racially insulted Diakhaby. Valencia released a video on Monday afternoon of the club´s players and staff standing behind Diakhaby on the club´s training pitch.

Everyone pictured is making a stop signal with their hand while there is also footage of Diakhaby speaking to coach Javi Gracia and being hugged by team-mates. "Today, tomorrow, always, stop racism," the post read. "We´ll fight until the end to clarify what happened, defend our player and eradicate racism!"

Valencia released a statement on Sunday night saying Diakhaby had been "the latest victim of racism in football". It also said the club had not asked the players to play on. "The referee informed the players of the consequences of not going back out onto the field of play," the statement continued.