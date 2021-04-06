Womenâ€™s camp delayed after player tests positive

LAHORE: The start of the womenâ€™s emerging camp has been delayed after a player part of the group tested positive for Covid-19. All were quarantined after one of the 27 players tested positive. The players were put into isolation as part of Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has not yet given written permission to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to set up the camp at Moin Khan Cricket Academy. The Womenâ€™s Emerging Camp was scheduled to start from April 3. The second testing of the players and coaching staff will take place on Tuesday (today).