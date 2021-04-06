Fakhar rues defeat in second ODI

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman Monday rued missing the opportunity to win the second One-Day International against South Africa, saying that victory was very much possible following his long stay at the wicket.

When asked about missing the double hundred, Fakhar said he was more concerned about helping the team win the match as well as the ODI series. “Though I missed the double century by seven runs, I was more interested in taking the team to victory rather completing a double ton. Had we won the match, I would have achieved everything.”

The power-hitting batsman added that he knew well that no one could stop the run flow especially from the blade of a set batsman. “I knew it was a wicket where stopping a set batsman to score runs was difficult. I told Shaheen Afridi not to lose his wicket and keep on supporting me. The same advice was for the others as I knew Pakistan had a chance in the match.”

The opening batsman said he got off to a slow start. “It was a slow start as I wanted to set the momentum.” The left-handed batsman expressed his satisfaction over his innings, saying that a big innings was due.

“I would have more satisfied had we achieved the most wanted win.” Fakhar said the fighting spirit we showed during the series made us favourite to win the third One-Dayer. “Now we are favourite to win the series following the exceptional show. Our players’ morale is high for the next game.”