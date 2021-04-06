Sports board’s new DG assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed director general of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (r) Asif Zaman assumed the charge of his office on Monday. The new director general said his first day in the office included introductory session and visit of the available facilities.

“I reached the office early Monday and conducted an introductory meeting with the staff and visited the PSB’s facilities. There is a lot of work to do so I am planning to have all the necessary information before getting things started,” Col (r) Asif said while talking to ‘The News’.

The newly-appointed DG has a plan to get a briefing today (Tuesday) on the PSB’s working.

“As we strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs that’s why we are having fifty percent staff presence on a single day. I have asked for a briefing from the heads of different sections and the activity will take a few days to complete,” he added.